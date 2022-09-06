Kolkata/West Bengal: Police have found the dead bodies of two school students who were kidnapped on August 22 from the Baguihati area. The deceased have been identified as Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar. Officials probing the case said that they were strangulated.Also Read - Viral Video: Wild Elephants Spotted Roaming in Jalpaiguri Army Hospital, Netizens Call It 'Surprise Inspection' | Watch

Police said that the accused had demanded extortion from the victims' families after killing them. As per the preliminary investigation, there was a dispute over Rs 50,000 between the victims and the accused to buy a bike.

Till now, four people have been taken into custody, in connection with the case, however, the prime suspect—Satyendra Chowdhury is still at large. Those arrested have been identified as – Abhijit Bose (25), Samim Ali (20), Sahil Molla (20), and Dibyendu Das, reported CNN-News 18.

Prima facie investigation revealed that Chowdhury was known to Antanu’s family. He called Atanu promising him that he will go to purchase a bike and invited him to come along in a vehicle where five others were waiting.

“One of the suspects broke down during the probe and confessed to having strangulated the two children in the car on Basanti highway. They later dumped the bodies in a canal. We were proceeding carefully in our investigation since there ransom demands were made. It seems there was a dispute over Rs 50,000 which Chowdhury had lent to Atanu for the purchase of a two-wheeler”, CNN-News 18 quoted Biswajit Ghosh, DC DD Bidhannagar Police as saying.