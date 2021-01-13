Kolkata Metro Latest News: As the coronavirus case are going down, Kolkata Metro authroties on Wednesday decided to relax its COVID regulations and said commuters will not be required to book e-passes for riding metro from January 18. Also Read - Kidambi Srikanth Left With Bloodied Nose After Multiple COVID-19 Tests During Thailand Open

Issuing a statement, the Kolkata Metro said it will also increase the frequency of its weekday services on the North-South Line from 228 to 240.

The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus situation, e-passes had been made mandatory for boarding the metro trains after the resumption of services. It had been relaxed gradually with exemptions for specific age categories in pre-fixed time slots.

(With inputs from PTI)