Kolkata Metro Latest Update: As part of efforts to augment passenger amenities, Kolkata Metro will launch medical diagnostic facilities at the Metro Railway stations. Confirming the news, an official on Sunday said to news agency PTI, "Medical diagnostic facilities will now be available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities."

The official said that the commuters will now be able to opt for blood tests or pathological tests at any of the stations in the north-south corridor from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar. "Diagnostic and collection centres are going to be set up in unutilised spaces in the Metro premises," the official said in a statement. "Various reputed diagnostic centres of the city have already shown interest in setting up such units at Metro stations," it further said. The reports of the tests will be available online.

Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro To Increase Number Of Services On Weekends

Earlier on Wednesday (August 31), the Kolkata Metro authorities announced to increase the number of services on weekends in September. The Kolkata Metro said it will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor to address the huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October. As per reports, the Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130.