Kolkata Metro Purple Line, Vande Bharat And 4 Other Railway Projects To Be Inaugurated On Friday. Deets Here

Kolkata Metro will get a new stretch with the inauguration of Purple Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Kolkata Metro will soon have Purple Line stretch from Joka to Esplanade.

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will get a new stretch with the inauguration of Purple Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Passengers of southern parts of the Kolkata City like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

SEE KOLKATA PURPLE LINE METRO STATIONS HERE:

The Joka-Taratala Stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line) of Kolkata Metro will have these six stations:

Joka,

Thakurpukur,

Sakher Bazar,

Behala Chowrasta,

Behala Bazar and

Taratala

The metro project has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹2475 crore. Trial runs on the 6.5 km stretch are being held since mid-September and it received the mandatory Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) clearance in November.

Work is underway for the remaining part of the line, which will eventually connect Esplanade at the heart of the city to the southwestern suburbs. At Esplanade, the Joka Line will meet the North-South corridor and the East-West Metro, according to the plan.

Metro services in Kolkata are at present available on two routes — the North-South Line between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas, and the East-West Line between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector.

PRIME MINISTER MODI TO INAUGURATE THESE DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS IN KOLKATA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, at the Howrah Railway Station. The train will stop at Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute on both the directions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the following railway projects:

Boinchi – Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore;

Dankuni – Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of ₹565 crore;

Nimtita – New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of ₹254 crore;

Ambari Falakata – New Maynaguri – Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than ₹1080 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than ₹335 crore.