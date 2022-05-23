Kolkata: For the convenience of cricket lovers coming to Kolkata for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens during the next two days, the Metro Railway Kolkata has announced that it will provide a special midnight Metro service on May 24 and May 25. “On those days, one pair of additional services (1UP+1DN) will run at 00:00 hrs from Esplanade station towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash stations after the T-20 matches,” the Metro Railway Kolkata said in an official statement.Also Read - IPL 2022: 'I Feel He Is Watching Me From Above' - Yuzvendra Chahal's Words For Shane Warne Will Melt Your Heart

As per the statement, the booking counters will remain open at Esplanade station only for the sale of smart cards and tokens. "These special trains in both directions will stop at all stations on the way," added the statement.



Earlier, BCCI announced that the first Qualifier on May 24 and the Eliminator match of the IPL 2022 playoffs on May 25 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first Qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, while the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled at 7:30 PM on Wednesday.