Kolkata: Metro rail services on the East-West line will be increased to 100 per day from Thursday as traffic increases with the extension of metro-line up to Saeldah. "Metro services from the newly-inaugurated Sealdah station will commence on Thursday. From that day, 100 daily services with 50 in each direction will be run between Sealdah and Sector 5 stations," Metro Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

While the day's first service from Sealdah to Sector 5 will start at 6:55AM, it will begin from 7AM in the other direction. The last service of the day will be at 9:35PM from Sealdah and at 9:40PM from Sector 5. No metro services will be available on the East-West corridor on Sundays.

The frequency of trains will be high with a train running every 20 minutes during non-peak hours and every 15 minutes during the rush hours. The price of tickets from Sealdah to Sector 5 will be Rs 20. The minimum fare on the route will be Rs 10.

With the inauguration of the Sealdah metro station alongside the railway station, which connects adjoining districts through suburban services, the authorities expect the passenger count to increase to around 35,000 commuters daily. The East-West Metro, which was being run between Phoolbagan and Sector 5 so far, has been suffering from low passenger patronage. Union minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Sealdah station on Monday.