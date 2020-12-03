New Delhi: For commuters’ convenience, the Kolkata Metro Railway on Thursday said that it will increase its daily services from 190 to 204 from Monday to Saturday starting from December 7. Moreover, the timings will also be extended. Also Read - Coronavirus India: 35,551 New Cases, 526 Deaths in 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Soars to 94.11%

As per latest updates, the first service from both ends – Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations – will start at 7 AM instead of 8 AM. The last trains will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 PM instead of 9 PM. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Results Likely in Late-January: Report

To provide more metro services at less interval, the metro trains will be available every 7 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours. Moreover, the senior citizens, ladies and children below 15 years, will not be required to produce e-passes throughout the day. Also Read - Do Not Fall Into Naive Belief that Struggle is Over: UK PM Boris Johnson on Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

The Kolkata Metro authorities stated that for all other passengers, e-passes will not be required between 7 AM and 8.30 AM, and 8 PM onwards.

Tokens will not be issued, and travellers need to make use of smart cards to avail the services, as has been the practice since the Metro resumed operations following the COVID-19 lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)