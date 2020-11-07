KOLKATA: Keeping in mind the increased rush of passengers with the resumption of suburban trains after the lockdown, Kolkata Metro Railway is adding 38 more services in the north-south corridor from Wednesday when local trains will resume graded services. Also Read - 'Communal Colour For Partisan Interest': Bengal Govt Hits Back After Cops Accused of Mishandling Sikh Man

The city's transport lifeline is also increasing peak-time frequencies from eight minutes to seven minutes along the north-south line from Wednesday.

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday tweeted, "Kolkata metro to run additional 25% services in north-south corridor from November 11," adding, "Increasing convenience and comfort, the number of services will increase from 152 to 190."

Increasing passenger convenience & comfort, Kolkata Metro has decided to run additional 25% services in North-South Corridor from 11th November 2020. The number of services in North-South Corridor will increase from 152 to 190, taking the total number of services to 238. pic.twitter.com/aQKSlSE40y — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2020

The Metro Railway had been mulling the idea of increased frequencies and added services and waiting for Thursday’s meeting between the state government and railways at Nabanna. On Friday, it issued the formal notification on running 190 trains (95 Up and 95 Down) from 8am to 10am at an interval of seven minutes in the morning and evening peak hours. The last trains will leave Kavi Subhas and Dum Dum stations at 9pm as usual and from Noapara at 8.55pm. This timetable will be followed from Monday to Saturday. Currently, 152 services are operational on weekdays.

Metro’s current capacity along the north-south corridor is around 1.5 lakh. To enter any of the 24 stations along the city’s old line, e-passes must be booked in advance so that each train carries 400 passengers at a time. When Metro resumed graded services on September 14, only 20,000 rode. Even as ridership along the north-south corridor was 92,015 on Friday, the passenger count for the old Metro is likely to cross 1 lakh soon.

For Line 2 or the East-West Metro, which was launched only in February, this year, e-passes are not required because the footfall hovers around a paltry 500.