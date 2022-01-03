Kolkata: In a bid to contain the spread of ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government reimposed lockdown-like curbs capping the number of passengers in metros, shutting all educational institutions, restricting flights from Delhi and Mumbai besides asking all offices to operate with a half their workforce.Also Read - Flying To Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai? Flights To Operate Only Twice A Week From Jan 5: Check Days, Dates, More

“In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal government has notified certain restrictions and relaxations in terms of the provision under Disaster Management Act 2005. Accordingly, Metro Railway, Kolkata is going to temporarily suspend the issuance of tokens from 03.01. 2022 (Monday) till further notice in order to operate with 50% capacity as per usual operational time. Only smart cards will be issued from Metro counters. Smart cardholders will only be able to travel in the Metro. They will also be able to recharge their cards like before”, the press release issued by Metro Railway, Kolkata read.

Kolkata Metro: New Restrictions Commuters Must Know

Local trains will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm.

Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule.

West Bengal, which witnessed a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases with a near 12-fold rise in the last seven days, on Sunday reported 6,153 new infections, 1,641 more than the previous day, with Kolkata accounting for 3,194 new cases, a health bulletin released by the state government said.

Here’s the list of restrictions imposed by the West Bengal government: