Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 LIVE News And Updates: All arrangements are in place for election in the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The much-awaited polls will witness a tough battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) the opposition BJP, for which the challenge is to snatch the second position in the city civic body from the CPI(M)-led Left Front. The voting for the elections will commence from 7 AM and conclude at 5 PM. As per the reports, nearly 41 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. The results for the KMC election will be declared 2 days later, i.e, on Dec 21, Tuesday. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on results and counting of votes.

Here are the LIVE Updates

06:20 AM: According to political analyst Suman Bhattacharya the challenge before TMC is to ensure violence-free elections, whereas for BJP it is a fight to prove its existence in south Bengal. "I will not be surprised if the Left secures a higher vote share or number of seats than the BJP in the KMC election", he said.

06:15 PM: The election has been delayed by around one and half years as the term of the elected members of the KMC had ended in May 2020. The election was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

06:00 AM: While the counting of votes will take place on Dec 21, the State Election Commission has said that the polling process will be completed by December 22.