KMC Election Results 2021: All eyes are set on West Bengal as counting of votes for 144 wards that went to polls on December 19 in Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 will be held on Monday. A total of 63.37 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM, when voting ended. As per the data of the state election commission, nearly 40.5 lakh voters had exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Sunday.Also Read - Tension Prevails In Kerala as BJP, SDPI Leaders Hacked to Death in Alappuzha; Section 144 Imposed

During polling, two incidents of hurling crude bombs outside polling centers were reported. While the SEC claimed that only one person was injured, police said that three people were injured, with one of them losing a leg. The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year’s assembly elections. Also Read - KMC Elections 2021: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Delegation Hold a Sit-in Strike inside EC Office; Demands Repolling

Here are the LIVE updates: Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Former CM Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP, Seat Sharing To Be Finalised

07:20 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly.

07:18 AM: Police said that 72 people have been arrested so far for disturbing the peace during the polling period.

07:00 AM: Ahead of results, Congress had alleged that a party candidate for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election was stripped down and beaten up by TMC supporters in the northern part of the city.