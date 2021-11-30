Kolkata: With just two days left for the last date of filing nominations for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday became the last major political party after Trinamool Congress, CPM and Congress to announce their candidates’ list. Announcing the list for the 144 wards of KMC on Monday evening, senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party has given importance to women and youth, besides selecting advocates, doctors and teachers as its candidates.Also Read - Tripura Election Result: Ruling BJP Sweeps Tripura Civic Polls; Wins All 51 Seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation

“About 48 of our candidates are below the age of 48. A large number of our candidates are women. There are also advocates, doctors and teachers who have been made candidates,” Bhattacharya said after announcing the names. According to the BJP leader, the majority of the candidates are old-time party workers. Giving preference to women candidates, the BJP has given nominations to more than 50 women for the forthcoming elections, scheduled on December 19. Also Read - Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021: Full List of Winners in Agartala And Other Civic Bodies

The BJP has also shifted from its previous strategy of giving nominations to popular personalities and candidates coming from other political parties. “We have tried to give nominations to the tried workers of the party — those who have worked hard for the development of the organisation. There is also no representation from the film and television industry in the list this time,” a senior BJP leader said. Also Read - Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021: BJP Gets Landslide Victory, Wins 217 of 222 Seats | Highlights

KMC polls 2021: Important points to know

The State Election Commission had on Thursday issued the poll notification for KMC polls, scheduling the election on December 19.

The last date for filing of nominations is December 1, while the counting of votes will begin on December 21.

The civic elections in Howrah was deferred as the matter is pending before the Calcutta High Court.

The BJP has alleged that the Trinamool Congress government does not want to hold the pending elections to the civic bodies in a single phase because it is “scared”.

In an affidavit submitted in the high court, the state government said that Kolkata and Howrah were considered first because of better vaccination coverage in these two places.

(Based on IANS inputs)