Kolkata: With the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) ‘goons’ have been threatening and terrorizing BJP agents and candidates with rape and murder. Taking to Twitter, West Bengal BJP Co-incharge has also alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ‘misusing’ every agency from the State Election Commission to police and civil administration to remain relevant in the polls.Also Read - Kolkata Municipal Polls: BJP Announces List of Candidates For Civic Elections in Kolkata

He further added that Bengal BJP will be launching a protest across all districts of West Bengal “to highlight death of democracy in the state”. Malviya wrote, “TMC has violated KMC polls, bombing voters, murder and rape threats, intimidation, assaulting media, using police and civil administration to bend rules. They have done it all.”

Malviya said, “Widespread electoral malpractice, rape threats and intimidation, misuse of every agency from the state election commission to police and civil administration, Mamata Banerjee and her TMC have done it all to remain relevant in KMC polls, yet they are not sure of their performance.”

In a series of tweets, Malviya also shared a video of the Kolkata Police allegedly ‘manhandling’ a BJP candidate and questioned about “free and fair polls”. “BJP booth agents being threatened and terrorised by TMC goons. Kolkata Police remains a mute spectator. Now a bomb explodes just outside Sealdah station, which is in the heart of Kolkata. Mockery of elections. The Courts have let down the people by not ordering CAPF deployment, ” he added in another tweet.

“This is happening in Kolkata, not some far flung district of Bengal. TMC goons threatened BJP candidate’s wife with rape and murder after KMC polls in front of her eight year old daughter. Kolkata Police, obviously under instruction from home minister Mamata Banerjee, did nothing,” he said referring to a complaint dated December 12 of a BJP candidate.

Malviya also claimed that a day before polling the West Bengal State Election Commission issued a notification allowing Z+ protectees to take armed security men inside the polling booth

“On December 18, 2021, a day before KMC polls, WB State Election Commission issued a notification allowing Z+ protectees to take armed security men inside the booth. No such mention in order of November 26, 2021. One wonders who are they making it convenient for? Mamata Banerjee and her nephew?,” Malviya tweeted sharing a copy of both the orders.

Sharing a video where a person is reportedly seen putting paper on a CCTV camera inside a polling booth on Twitter, Malviya said, “The court ordered CCTV cameras to be put in all polling booths for the KMC election. But TMC goons have pasted stickers on them. What is the WB State Election Commission doing to stop this malpractice and consequent attempt to rig polls? This is a gross violation of court order.”

The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in all the 144 wards of KMC, while the BJP is contesting in 142 wards. The CPI-M is contesting in 96 wards and the Congress in 121 wards. The total number of Independent candidates is 378.