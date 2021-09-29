Kolkata: Due to incessant rains, the portion of a building collapsed in Ahiritola lane in the city on Wednesday morning. 2 people have died in the incident including a 3-year-old girl. Her pregnant mother too got injured and later rushed to hospital for an emergency delivery. She gave birth to a baby girl hours after losing her elder daughter. The mother and others were rescued from the debris of the building in Ahiritola lane in the city but later succumbed to their injuries.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: 13 Killed, Over 560 Rescued; More Heavy Rain Expected Today

The deceased woman and the child were trapped on the top floor of the building and three other persons who were trapped on the ground floor were rescued, police said. Also Read - Cyclone Gulab Could Re-born as Cyclone Shaheen Over Bay of Bengal in 2-3 Days, Predicts IMD

As per updates, the mishap occurred around 06:45 AM even as the city witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the metropolis. Also Read - Low Pressure Area Over North Bay of Bengal, Jharkhand to Cause Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days

West Bengal: A three-year-old toddler and a woman died after a building collapsed at Ahiritola Street in Kolkata today. They were rescued from under the debris of the building but later succumbed to their injuries. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/TYLiIYLquz — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

The building falls in the jurisdiction of the Jorabagan police station area. A rescue team comprising personnel from disaster management team, fire department, electricity department and the local police force were involved in the operation.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted an intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with the gusty wind over Kolkata and adjoining areas as cyclone storm ‘Gulab’ is likely to reach the West Bengal coast on Wednesday.

“An intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph is likely to continue over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, east and west Midnapur, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 3-4 hours from 0700 hours IST of today the 29th September’ 2021,” the IMD said.

The police said the entire building was in a very bad shape and the rescue team had to conduct the operations very cautiously otherwise there were chances of another disaster.