Home

West Bengal

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Saraf Bhavan In Kolkata

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Saraf Bhavan In Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at Saraf Bhavan in Kolkata today. Nine fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Saraf Bhavan in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The blaze was reported on Wednesday near Raj Bhavan. Nine fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed black smoke emanating from the building.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Kolkata: A fire broke out on the top floor of Saraf Bhavan near Raj Bhavan, 9 fire tenders are on the spot and trying to extinguish the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pSFtgnPFnN — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

The cause of the fire is yet to be acertained.

There were no immediate report of casualties or injuries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.