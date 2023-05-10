ZEE Sites

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Saraf Bhavan In Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at Saraf Bhavan in Kolkata today. Nine fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

Updated: May 10, 2023 12:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Saraf Bhavan in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The blaze was reported on Wednesday near Raj Bhavan. Nine fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed black smoke emanating from the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be acertained.

There were no immediate report of casualties or injuries.

