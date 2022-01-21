Kolkata: To encourage people to take both doses of covid vaccine, South Dum Dum Municipality in Kolkata is planning to offer a discount of 25 per cent on pending property tax to all those families, who have been fully vaccinated. The moves, reportedly, comes after about 15 per cent of the total population within the civic body are yet to receive the second dose to be fully vaccinated.Also Read - Viral Video: Indo-French Couple Sings Kishore Kumar's Saamne Yeh Kaun Aaya, Delights The Internet | Watch

Civic officials said a formal proposal will be placed to the state government for approval. "There are many who are yet to pay their tax dues. We cannot give any relaxation in the current tax amount. But to encourage people to complete their vaccine doses, a 25% relaxation on their unpaid tax dues (of the previous quarters, if any) will be given if the assessee can prove vaccination completion status of all the family members," a South Dum Dum civic official was quoted as saying by TOI.

The report further said the civic authorities is also encouraging those between 15 years and 18 years to take their vaccine. Former South Dum Dum Municipality chairman-in-council member Debashis Banerjee has taken up an initiative in Ward 15, encouraging 15+ students to take the jab by gifting them footballs, volleyballs, cricket and badminton sets and school bags after they get inoculated from the civic body-run vaccination centres.

From over 150 daily new cases, the number of new Covid cases in South Dum Dum Municipality areas has come down to about 50-60 on an average. At present, there are 17 micro containment zones in the area.

Earlier this month, with increasing number of covid cases, the South Dum Dum civic authorities had come up with a thrice-a-week market and commercial establishment closure on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will continue till the end of this month.