Kolkata Traffic Update: Commuters in Kolkata had to face a harrowing time as police deployed at Kolkata and Howrah diverted traffic from many central Kolkata roads owing to Bengal BJP's march to the secretariat. The Howrah bridge, the Second Hoogly bridge and Esplanade were barricaded to prevent the BJP worker's movement. For the unversed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is carrying out protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

West Bengal | Traffic movement halted by police on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, in view of BJP’s Nabanna Chalo march pic.twitter.com/9EwfzNvqdx — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Traffic Thrown Out of Gear in Kolkata. Key Points For Commuters

Bridges shut off Ferry services across Hooghly river suspended Commuters headed towards Howrah station affected.



KOLKATA TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Earlier on Monday, Kolkata traffic police had issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads and routes.

Commuters are requested to avoid 2nd Hooghy bridge from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Howrah bridge from 12:00 PM to 04:00 PM on 13th Sept 2022.

Besides, goods vehicles will be restricted to ply within the city of Kolkata from 04:00 AM to 08:00 pm

BJP’s NABANNA MARCH

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP’s protest march to state secretariat Nabanna’. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat. BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.