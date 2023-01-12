Home

Kolkata Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of India – Sri Lanka ODI Match Today | Check Restrictions, Diverted Routes

In view of the India Sri Lanka ODI match today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, traffic police has issued a set of restrictions and advisory for commuter.

Kolkata: The city of joy is brimming with cric buzz due to the India and Sri Lanka ODI match today at Eden Gardens. In view of the match, the Kolkata traffic police has issued a list of traffic advisory for the residents. From road block, diversion to certain restriction on movements of vehicles and parking space, the advisory enlists a number of rules to comply in order to mitigate the traffic during the match.

Movement of all types of goods vehicles shall be restricted at and around Eden Gardens and Maidan area from 10.30 hrs. to 23.30 hrs. on 12.01.2023 icw ODI (D &N) cricket match between India & Sri Lanka. For details check below 👇 #KolkataTrafficUpdate @CPKolkata @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/FIdQcGZ7Fy — DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) January 11, 2023

Kolkata Traffic Restrictions On January 12

Movement of all types of Goods Vehicles shall be temporarily restricted / suspended and / or diverted from the roads or road stretches at and around Eden Gardens and Maidan area from 10.30 am to 11.30 pm on January 12 or till dispersal of the crowd in addition to normal restriction.

Kshudiram Bose Road (Auckland Road), North Brooke Avenue and Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway) will be closed to all types of vehicles from 10.30 am to 11.30 pm. High Court bound cars may be allowed to move along Esplanade Row West, instead of Auckland Road and North Brooke Avenue, as and when considered necessary by Traffic Police on duty.

Parking of vehicles will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads as and when considered necessary by the Traffic Police on duty – Gostha Pal Sarani (Kingsway), Kshudiram Bose Road (Auckland Road), Govt. Place East, Rani Rashomani Avenue, Old Court House street, Indira Gandhi Sarani (Red Road), Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road), Dufferin Road

No parking space will be allowed for taxies, private buses etc.

Bus stand at Band Stand and Auckland Road will be shifted to Kiran Shankar Roy Road. Esplanade Row East & Central Bus Terminus.

Kolkata Road Diversions for India Sri Lanka ODI Match

Buses and Mini Buses coming from South Kolkata will be diverted. Here is the list of diversions:

From Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) towards Netaji Statue, Govt. Place East, Old Court House Street, B BD Bag and also

From JL Nehru Road towards Bentinck Street, Mission Row, Mangoe Lane, BBD Bag, depending on the volume of traffic or as and when considered necessary by the Police on duty.

Similarly, Buses and Mini Buses from north and east Kolkata will be diverted

From Central Avenue towards Ganesh Ch. Avenue, Mangoe Lane, B B D Bag.

From S N Banerjee Road towards R R Avenue, Govt Place East, Old Court House Street, B B D Bag for westward journey and also

From Old Court House Street towards Esplanade Row East, J L Nehru Road for southward journey as and when considered necessary by Police on duty.

All commuters are hereby advised to plan their commute accordingly.