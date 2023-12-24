Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground Echoes With Chants Of Bhagavad Gita; Details And Images Inside

Top Recommended Stories

The Bhagavad Gita is set in a narrative framework of dialogue between the Pandava prince Arjuna and his charioteer guide Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Published: December 24, 2023 4:12 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Kolkata, Dec 24 (ANI): Swami Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka Math during 'Lakha Kanthe Gita Path' or mass Gita recitation at the brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path: West Bengal’s capital Kolkata’s famous Brigade Parade Grounds on Sunday echoed when about one lakh people from diverse backgrounds collectively chanted sacred verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Saints recite Gita during ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ or mass Gita recitation at the brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The people, adorned in traditional attires, and from various age groups and societal status congregated at the iconic venue and recited the verses from the Bhagavad Gita alongside revered sages.

Saints recites Gita during ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ or mass Gita recitation at the brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

“Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. Prominent figures from the Bengal BJP unit and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership were in attendance, actively reciting the verses. Organisers said approximately 120,000 individuals had registered to participate in the programme.

Hindu devotees gather during ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ or mass Gita recitation at the brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the ‘Lokkhe Konthe Gita Path’ event expressing his belief that the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by a huge gathering from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also infuse energy into the nation’s development journey.

Earlier it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the “Ek Lakh Gita Path” programme but Majumdar said on 20 December that the Prime Minister will not be attending the event.

Swami Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka Math during ‘Lakha Kanthe Gita Path’ or mass Gita recitation at the brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

“We had extended an invitation to PM Modi. However, he conveyed to me yesterday that due to prior official commitments, he regrets being unable to participate in the event. Nonetheless, he has sent his best wishes,” Majumdar told PTI.

Women devotees blow conches during ‘Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path’ or mass Gita recitation at the brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The event is a collaborative effort of various religious groups, maintaining an apolitical stance, as emphasised by Majumdar. “This event is unrelated to the BJP; we are not the organisers,” Majumdar added.

Earlier, on December 10, a similar event took place in Hooghly district, where over 2,000 people participated in chanting of the Bhagavad Gita. The event, organised by the Mahesh Lord Jagannath Development Trust, saw the presence of TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay and West Bengal Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar.

The Bhagavad Gita

The Bhagavad Gita in English can be roughly translated to “’The Song By God” and is often referred to as the Gita. It is a 700-verse Hindu scripture, which is part of the epic Mahabharata. It forms the chapters 23–40 of book 6 of the Mahabharata called the Bhishma Parva.

The Bhagavad Gita is set in a narrative framework of dialogue between the Pandava prince Arjuna and his charioteer guide Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

(With PTI inputs)

