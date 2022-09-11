Kolkata: In a first, the city of joy is going to get its first ever e-court for traffic offences. The e-court will be operational from September 15 and will be dealing with traffic violations. The Calcutta High court has assigned the 4th Bankshall court for accounting traffic cases. According to report by Times Now, four major traffic guards have been equipped with the devices.Also Read - Rs 17 Crore And More: Huge Cash Recovered At Kolkata Firm During ED Raid In Gaming App Scam | Video

What it means?

Mototrists who be fined can make payments online via debit card or credit card.

They will not have to make rounds of the traffic guards and police station in order to take back the their documents

All communication pertaining to traffic violation can be dealt virtually

Police can seize the documents of the offender both online and offline

In the initial stage, the e-court facility will be available in major locations that come under the jurisdiction of four key traffic guards in central, north and south Kolkata. The areas include Howarah Bridge, Strand Road, Posta, Burrabazar, MG Road, Central Avenue, Shyampukur, Dalhousie, Esplanade, Babughat, Maidan and Exide.

The system of e courts will be extended to other locations as well in a phased manner and that too by the end of the festive season. Officials also stated that a detailed SOP will be announced soon. Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Bengal Police Issues Alert Over Increasing Travel Fraud Ahead Of Festivities