West Bengal

Kolkata’s Iconic Jadavpur University Sees Uneasy Moments Over Live Screening Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

A few faculty members and teaching staff tried to calm down the students and asked them to refrain from creating tension within the university campus.

Jadavpur University Report: Today, as the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was being carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya, it was a different, tense scene altogether at the campus of the famous Jadavpur University (JU) in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata due to the live screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

According to the reports, it all started after a group of JU students with affiliation to the Left-wing union started protesting the live screening of the Pran Pratishtha event. They also displayed red flags and shouted slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad”, said the reports.

In response to the protest and slogan raising, another group of students which was in the favour of the live screening started shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans resulting in a minor scuffle between the two groups of students.

Sensing trouble, a few faculty members and teaching staff tried to calm down the students and asked them to refrain from creating tension within the university campus. In the process, one security person received an injury to his head and a couple of faculty members started “feeling sick”.

The students under the banner of “JU Students”, the principal organizer of the live screening, protested while sitting within the “green-zone” inside the campus and alleged that while they were preparing to organise peaceful screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the students affiliated to the Left-wing unions unleashed an unprovoked attack on them and beat up several organizers.

The police were called and a huge police contingent had already reached the JU campus. However, till the time the report was filed, although the police contingent had taken position outside the university’s main entrance, they are yet to enter the campus.

It is being said that there was a sense of unease and tension started mounting at JU since the time a group of students had announced their decision to arrange for the live screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony within the university campus.

However, the Left-wing students’ unions have been opposing the same since the beginning on grounds that this screening might hamper the secular ambience within the campus.

(With IANS inputs)

