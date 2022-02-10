Kolkata: The Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata will remain shut to traffic for six hours from 8 AM to 2 PM on Sunday for the engineers to assess the structure. Giving details, officials of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) told the Telegraph that by Friday, the signboards will be put up at all key intersections to make commuters aware of the closure. Moreover, they added that by Sunday morning, there will be special deployment of forces to implement the diversions.Also Read - 12-Year-Old Jumps From Kolkata Highrise In Hope To Be Saved By Superhero, Dies

Speaking to TOI, Joint CP (Traffic) Santosh Pandey said the shutdown in necessary to carry out the geometrical survey of Vidyasagar Setu, to be undertaken by the HRBC authorities.

In the wake of this development, the Howrah bridge is expected to handle huge traffic pressure. The movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted in the area for these six hours.

The officials also added that the vehicles heading towards the bridge from Alipore will be diverted from Turf View towards the Hastings intersection and the vehicles will then be allowed to move down St George’s Road and Strand Road.

They further added that the vehicles headed towards Vidyasagar Setu from Red Road will be diverted to Hastings for onward movement towards Strand Road along St George’s Gate.

“Vehicles from Kidderpore and headed towards the bridge will be diverted towards Strand Road,” one officer overseeing traffic diversions told The Telegraph.

They said the vehicles headed for Alipore or AJC Bose Road have to take a right turn from the Hastings intersection since all ramps leading to the bridge will remain shut for those six hours.

Giving details, the officers in the Howrah police commissionerate said the arrangements have been made so that vehicles headed for Calcutta are re-directed towards Howrah and Bally bridges.

Notably, the 823-metre-long Vidyasagar Setu is a cable-stayed structure with three lanes in each direction. The bridge is 35-metre wide and the deck over the main span is 457.2-metre long.