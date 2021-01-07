New Delhi: Within a day after resigning as the West Bengal Minister of State (MoS) for Sports and Youth Affairs, former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla wrote to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tendering his resignation from the party as he wants to leave politics for sometime and focus on sports. Shukla also ruled out the possibility of joining any other party stating that he is taking a break from politics. Also Read - Courtesy Visit: West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Addressing a media briefing, Shukla said, “I’ve done politics as honestly as I’ve played cricket. My identity as a cricketer is the most fundamental. For now, I’ll focus on sports. I’ll complete my term as MLA…Since I’m going to take break from politics, question of joining a party doesn’t arise.” Also Read - West Bengal Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla Steps Down; CM Banerjee Says, 'Anyone Can Resign'

Earlier on Wednesday, the TMC leader wrote to CM Banerjee stating, “I’m leaving politics for now & want to discontinue in the post of President: Howrah Zilla (Sadar)” Also Read - CBI Conducts Raids At Premises Of TMC Leader Vinay Mishra In Cattle Smuggling Case

Shukla had resigned from the post of state Minister-of-State, Department of Youth Services and Sports. The former cricketer’s resignation came days before the scheduled visit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda to the state on January 9.

In December last year, former Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader and transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had quit the party and the cabinet to join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Midnapur.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, which is scheduled to be held later this year.