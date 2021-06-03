Kolkata: Former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Thursday wrote a four-page reply to the Central government’s show-cause notice which was served to him under the Disaster Management Act to explain his absence from the cyclone Yaas review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Reports suggest that the reply from Bandyopadhyay will be studied and if needed a legal opinion will be taken before deciding the next course of action against him. Also Read - West Bengal Revises Lockdown Guidelines, Allows Restaurants to Open From 5 PM to 8 PM

However, Bandyopadhyay in his reply said that as per the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he left the meeting for a review of Cyclone Yaas ravaged Digha, a popular sea resort town in Purba Medinipur district.

On May 31, the Union Home Ministry had served a show- cause notice to Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years, amid a tug-of-war between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over him.

It must be noted that Bandyopadhyay was set to retire as the chief secretary on May 31, but the West Bengal government recently sought and received permission for extension of his tenure for three months as he played a crucial role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was, however, handed over a transfer directive by the Centre, shortly after a row broke out over the prime minister’s post-cyclone review meeting at Kalaikunda airbase, which the CM and state chief secretary did not attend.

Mamata Banerjee, along with the chief secretary, met the prime minister for around 15 minutes and left after handing over a report on the devastation caused by the cyclone in the state.

The bureaucrat, instead of reporting to Delhi, chose to retire and he was subsequently appointed as the CM’s chief adviser.