Home

West Bengal

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

live

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the by-election to West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district will begin at 8 AM.

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023.

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Sagardighi Bypoll will begin at 8 AM today. Over 73 per cent voter turnout was recorded in by-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The TMC, which has been winning the Sagardighi seat since 2011, won in 2021 by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes, securing more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled, whereas the BJP and the Congress-Left alliance had bagged 24 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023.

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.