Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the by-election to West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district will begin at 8 AM.

Updated: March 2, 2023 7:25 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023.

Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Sagardighi Bypoll will begin at 8 AM today. Over 73 per cent voter turnout was recorded in by-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. The TMC, which has been winning the Sagardighi seat since 2011, won in 2021 by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes, securing more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled, whereas the BJP and the Congress-Left alliance had bagged 24 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Will TMC retain power? The TMC, which has been winning the Sagardighi seat since 2011, won in 2021 by a margin of nearly 50,000 votes. This means TMC secured more than 50 per cent of the total votes polled.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    Sagardighi Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM Today | The counting of votes for by-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district will begin at 8 AM. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 6:17 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 7:25 AM IST

