LIVE West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 Updates: Counting Of Votes Set To Begin Shortly

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for West Bengal Panchayat Election is set to begin shortly. The high-stake West Bengal panchayat election is a litmus test for Mamata Banerjee and BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: July 11, 2023 6:03 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023.

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will begin shortly. The voting for the West Bengal Panchayat Election was held on July 8 as per the schedule. However, repolling in 697 booths spread across 19 districts took place on July 10 as the previous scheduled day set for voting was marred by violence. Violence that left 15 people dead and allegations of vote tampering had marred the three tier panchayat elections held on Saturday, forcing the SEC headed by Rajiva Sinha to order a repoll in affected booths in all but three districts of Bengal. Polling was held on Saturday in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence. The high-stake West Bengal panchayat election is a litmus test for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • 6:02 AM IST

    West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes set to start shortly | The counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will begin shortly. The high-stake West Bengal panchayat election is a litmus test for Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

