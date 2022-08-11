Bolpur (West Bengal): Hours after arresting him, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday got the 10-day custody of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case.Also Read - Mahua Moitra To Journo Who Questioned Her Bag: 'My Dear This is Also A Louis Vuitton'

In the meantime, angry locals showed shoes and shouted 'chor, chor' at Anubrata Mondal while he was being produced in a special CBI court of Asansol.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Anger in people as they show shoes, shout slogans of ‘chor, chor’ during the production of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in a special CBI court of Asansol. Mondal had been arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case. https://t.co/iE0Ui4xTQ6 pic.twitter.com/Z8yqQWI3JE — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022



Earlier in the day, the CBI arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal was arrested after an almost hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president’s house early on Thursday.

“We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam. We have found Mr Mondal’s direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take necessary action as per law,” a CBI official told PTI.

The CBI served a notice to the TMC leader under Section 41 of CrPC before arresting him.

Mondal had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health. Mondal was grilled in a room on the second floor of his residence, the official said.