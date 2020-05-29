New Delhi: West Bengal became the first state to announce that all religious places will open from June 1 as the country will enter the fifth phase of its ongoing lockdown. However, not more than 10 people will be allowed inside and no religious congregation will be allowed, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Services Will Become Normal in Six Months, By Diwali, Says Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Earlier, Karnataka CM has written to the PM urging permission to open religious places maintaining social distancing. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0? Netizens Gear Up to Face the Extension With Hilarious Memes & Jokes

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers over the telephone and sought their view on the extension of the lockdown. Most of the CMs are in favour of an extension, but they want a fillip to the economy as well. Shah met PM Modi on Friday and conveyed the states’ views to him. A general guideline of lockdown 5.0 is expected by May 30, while the states will be given a free hand to decide what they want to open and what not, according to their ground situation, requirement and sentiment. Also Read - West Bengal News: Mamata Government Minister Tests Covid-19 Positive, Met Many People in Howrah

On Thursday, West Bengal recorded the biggest single-day spike in corona cases.

West Bengal has so far recorded 223 COVID-19 deaths including six new cases in the last 24 hours, while 90 patients were also discharged from hospitals. The state also tested 9256 samples in 24 hours with total tests done are 1,66,513.

The state has waded into many controversies since the outbreak of the pandemic. During the initial phases of lockdown, the state created a stir after it allowed sweet shops to function for restricted hours in the state. Thhen there were allegations that the state was underreporting its cases. Now, the CM is firing salvo at the Centre and the Railways for sending Shramik Specials at arbitrarily, causing the unexplained jump in the number of cases.