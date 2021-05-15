Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a 15-day complete lockdown from Sunday (May 16) due to the unprecedented coronavirus surge. As a result, the movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, as well as Kolkata Metro and suburban train operations will be suspended, except for essential workers. The Bengal lockdown will remain in place till May 30. Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown in West Bengal Extended Till May 30, Fresh Restrictions Announced. Read Details

"All offices including govt and private will remain closed except emergency services from tomorrow. Intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons, swimming pools to remain closed. Retail shops to be open from 7-10 am," announced West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Petrol pumps and banks will remain open between 10 AM and 2 PM in the state. However, no movement of people or vehicles will be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am.

Local trains were already shut earlier this month when the state imposed transport restrictions to curb the coronavirus crisis. Metro rail and government-run transport services in West Bengal were operating with 50% occupancy.

This comes a day after West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the viral infection.