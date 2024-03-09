Home

West Bengal

LS Polls: BJP Can’t Sway Bengal Voters, PM’s Trips Futile, Says TMC

LS Polls: BJP Can’t Sway Bengal Voters, PM’s Trips Futile, Says TMC

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's recent visits to West Bengal, the TMC stated that akin to the BJP's earlier efforts, these trips will not sway voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during a public meeting at Kawakhali ground, in Siliguri, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Prime Minister’s frequent trips to West Bengal will prove to be futile as it would not sway voters in the state in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserted on Sunday even as Narendra Modi launched another scathing attack against the ruling party at his public rally in Siliguri.

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s recent visits to the state, the TMC stated that akin to the BJP’s earlier efforts, these trips will not sway voters and instead would only strengthen their resolve to reject the saffron brigade.

“In the past as well, the prime minister has made frequent visits to Bengal, and this time will be no different. Such visits will not yield the desired outcome,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

“On the contrary, the more Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit, the more it will underscore how the party is promoting corrupt and ill-motivated people,” he added.

Ghosh also castigated former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his alleged politically motivated judgments and referred to the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, as a “corrupt traitor.”

Panic in TMC, claims BJP

However, the BJP declined to attach much importance to Ghosh assertions, brushing them aside as “panic” amongst the TMC ranks.

“The comments reflect the panic in the TMC camp,” said BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.

PM Modi attacks TMC at Siliguri rally

Meanwhile, PM Modi Saturday launched a fresh assault against the TMC, accusing Bengal’s ruling party of corruption and promoting dynastic politics. The Prime Minister also accused the INDIA bloc parties of prioritising their family interests over the nation’s development.

Emphasising the need to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led party from power in West Bengal, Modi rallied the BJP supporters saying, “The door to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha polls.”

#WATCH | West Bengal: During a public meeting in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…First the left did not listen to you & then the TMC also ignored you. They were busy looting the land of the poor. Therefore, when you gave me the opportunity I gave back all those… pic.twitter.com/HhPgR5CU3c — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

“The corrupt TMC government is anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-OBC, and anti-women. The TMC government has committed a scam in the ration scheme itself. Their leaders and ministers are in jail in the ration scam case. The party is looting the people of Bengal,” Modi said while addressing a crowd in Siliguri in Darjeeling district of North Bengal, commonly referred to as the “chicken neck” of India.

Reaching out to the people of North Bengal, where the BJP had bagged seven out of the eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019, Modi highlighted the saffron party’s agenda for the development of North Bengal, focusing on infrastructure and the promotion of the “Tea-Timber-Tourism” industry.

PM Modi’s visit to the state on Saturday marks his third trip to the region in recent days. During his earlier two trips this month, the prime minister visited various districts of southern West Bengal Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas which are considered strongholds of the TMC.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.