West Bengal

LS Polls: Mamata Claims Congress-Left Teamed Up To ‘Strengthen’ BJP In WB

Mamata Banerjee said the TMC has go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal after the Congress declined her offer to contest two seats in the state.

Lok Sabha Polls: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee Wednesday claimed that its INDIA bloc ally, Congress, has teamed up with the Left in order to bolster the BJP in West Bengal in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a public distribution programme in Malda, the West Bengal Chief Minister said the TMC has go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls in the state after the Congress declined her offer to contest two seats even though the grand-old party does not have a single MLA in the state assembly.

“The Congress does not have even one MLA in the state assembly… I offered them two Lok Sabha seats, both in Malda, but they wanted more. So, I told them I will not share a single seat with them,” Banerjee said.

‘Will never forgive CPI(M)’

Mamata alleged that the CPI(M) had “tortured” people of the state during its 34-year rule which she would “never be able to forgive”.

“CPI(M) is their leader… have they forgotten the tortures of the CPI(M)?” Mamata asked while attacking her INDIA bloc ally Congress.

“I will never forgive the CPI(M). I will also not forgive those who support the CPI(M)… because by doing so they actually support the BJP. I have seen that in the last panchayat elections,” she said.

‘TMC will fight LS polls alone’

The chief minister said she has “no objection” if anyone from the family of former Congress stalwart from Malda, the late Gani Khan Chowdhury, contests the election.

“But the TMC will also contest. They (Congress) will fight along with the CPI(M), to strengthen the BJP… only the TMC is capable of politically fighting the BJP in the state,” she said.

Will stage Dharna against Centre

Banerjee also announced that she would stage a dharna in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state’s dues by February 1.

She urged party workers and those affected by the non-payment of funds to participate in the dharna, which would be staged at the BR Ambedkar statue in Red Road area in the eastern metropolis.

“I have given them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from February 2. If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement.

“I urge all party leaders and workers to participate in the dharna… I want everyone’s support,” she said.

The chief minister claimed that the state’s dues amount to a mammoth Rs 7,000 crore for several central government-run schemes including MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY), among others.

(With PTI inputs)

