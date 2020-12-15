West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: With West Bengal polls round the corner, the political slugfest in the state is getting bitter with every passing day. On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bringing a party from Hyderabad to divide the minority votes in the state. While addressing a public meeting in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Mamata Banerjee said, “To divide minority votes they have caught hold of a party from Hyderabad, BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it.” Also Read - West Bengal BJP Writes to EC, Urges For Early Deployment of Central Forces Ahead of 2021 Assembly Polls

"There is no bigger thief than BJP. They are dacoits of Chambal. They had said in 2014, 2016, 2019 elections that seven tea gardens will be reopened & said Centre will take over them. Now they are promising jobs, they are cheating," she added.

On the issue of CAA, Mamata Banerjee said, "They say Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), or National Population Register (NPR) will be done. What is the difference between NRC and NPR? Assam is very near from here, names of 19 lakhs Bengalis were omitted from NRC list."

Earlier today, a delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission to conduct impartial polls and requests, early deployment of Central Police Forces (CPF) in the state.

This comes days after BJP national president JP Nadda and several other party leaders were attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in West Bengal on December 19 and 20 to check the party’s preparedness before the 2021 polls.