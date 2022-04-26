Kolkata: The Bengal Police on Monday used water cannons to disperse BJP workers protesting against the Mamata Banerjee-led Mamata Banerjee government over alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam in Kolkata.Also Read - Woman Feeds Curd Rice to Stray Dog at West Bengal Railway Station, Kindness Wins The Internet | Watch

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya led the protest. “Land of Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, land that had guided the country in education in the context of freedom movement is now sinking as far as education system is concerned. Yuva Morcha is protesting against the politicisation and corruption in our education system,” said Tejasvi Surya. Also Read - If You Resort To 'Dadagiri', We Know How To…: Uddhav Issues Stern Warning As Hanuman Chalisa Row Snowballs

This is the price youth of Bengal have to pay under Mamata’s repressive TMC government for demanding transparent teachers’ selection process in the state.#ChaloBikashBhavan @BJYM@DrSukantaBJP @RajuBistaBJP @IndranilKhan@SinghShaktiBJP pic.twitter.com/wH78D3kTSj — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 26, 2022

Also Read - Loudspeaker Row: Devendra Fadnavis Skips Key Meet Called by Maharashtra Govt; BJP-Sena Tussle Worsens

Mamata’s ruthless & barbaric attacks against @BJYM will not stop us from exposing her failed governance model. It’s shameful that state police, acting as TMC goons are illegally blocking our #ChaloBikashBhavan Rally & assaulting @BJYMinWB karyakartas for demanding jobs. pic.twitter.com/pT9Ud8I44u — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 26, 2022

Just as our karyakartas are assembling, TMC police have started water canons. Plain unconstitutional. #ChaloBikashBhavan pic.twitter.com/UEC8mHgJDT — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 26, 2022

According to the video shared by news agency ANI, Bengal Police can be seen hurling water at activists BJYM workers. The police had set up a three-layer blockade outside Bikash Bhawan and first and foremost attempted to convince the activists to stop their walk.

However, the activists ignored and got through the main blockade, which prompted the police to use water guns to scatter them.

Meanwhile, WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also attacked Mamata Banerjee saying, “Mamata Banerjee has killed democracy in West Bengal. We told Police to arrest/detain us but not resort to lathi-charge. But they did. Male cops attacked our women workers. As per my info, four workers need hospitalisation, one already hospitalised.”