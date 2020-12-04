Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for a three-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers agitating against the new agri laws across the country. Also Read - Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP Forms 117-Member Election Management Team Ahead of JP Nadda's Visit

The decision was taken in the internal meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and district presidents of the state, ANI quoted sources from TMC. Also Read - WBJEEB To Refund PUBDET 2020 Application Fee for Cancelled Examination

TMC will stage demonstrations on December 8, 9, and 10 against the recently enacted farm laws near the Gandhi Statue in Kolkata. Also Read - West Bengal Govt to Provide Free Tabs to 9.5 Lakh Students to Promote Online Education

In a series of tweets, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday tweeted, “I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. The central government must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills.”

I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 3, 2020

“The government is selling everything. You cannot sell Railways, Air India, Coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defense, etc. Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment and privatization policy. We must not allow the treasures of our nation to be transformed into the BJP party’s personal assets,” she had added.

Meanwhile, farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 and stated that they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government.

Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against recently enacted farm laws. Protesting farmers fear that these could dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for crop procurement.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)