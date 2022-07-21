Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will be swept away in 2024 as it has failed to provide jobs and curb rising prices, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said amid gathering of lakhs of people who had assembled at the Trinamul Congress’s annual Shahid Dibas (Martyrs Day) rally. “The sun is out again…It is telling us to march on,” she said from the dais after heavy rains stopped in Kolkata. “Heavy rain could not disrupt this gathering, but the BJP will be washed away in 2024,” Mamata said. TMC observes Martyrs’ Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the YC state president. The annual rally was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Bhabanipur Bypoll: Mamata Retains Bengal CM Chair, Defeats BJP Rival by Record Margin of 58,389 Votes | Key points

The TMC chief also issued a clarion call to oust the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said West Bengal would show the way to the country by creating jobs and developing infrastructure to promote the development of the state. "GST if a patient is in hospital. GST on our favourite muri," Mamata Banerjee said. "The BJP takes away jobs, while we want to create jobs," she said. Earlier, lakhs of people from different regions of West Bengal poured into Esplanade in downtown Kolkata.

What Mamata Banerjee said in Shahid Dibas Rally – 10 Points