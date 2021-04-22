Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out the BJP-led Centre over the disparity in the price of vaccines being supplied to the Union government, states and private hospitals. The Trimanool Congress supremo took to Twitter and said that the rates should be the same for every buyer. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis Reaches Noida's Kailash Hospital, Only Few Hours of Supply Left; No New Patient Being Admitted

Mocking the BJP over its slogan of ‘One nation, one party, one leader’, she stressed that every Indian needs vaccine free of cost, regardless of their age and location. “One nation, one party, one leader shouts BJP all the time but to save lives they can’t have one price for vaccine. Every Indian needs free vaccine, regardless of age, caste, creed, location. GoI must fix ONE price for Covid vaccine irrespective of who pays Centre or the States,” the TMC supremo tweeted. Also Read - No Restrictions Shall Be Imposed on Movement of Medical Oxygen Between States, Says Govt

One nation, one party, one leader shouts BJP all the time but to save lives they can’t have one price for vaccine. Also Read - Twitter User Says He Wants to Meet His Girlfriend Amid Lockdown, Mumbai Police's Witty Reply Wins The Internet Every Indian needs free vaccine, regardless of age, caste, creed, location. GoI must fix ONE price for Covid vaccine irrespective of who pays— Centre or the States. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2021

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced that prices for its vaccine ‘Covishield’ have been fixed at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. West Bengal elections: Mamata replies to EC’s notice, says she did not violate model code of conduct

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday replied to Election Commission’s notice to her against her remarks on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and said she did not violate Model Code of Conduct.

The Pune-based company sells Covishield to the Centre at Rs 150 a dose. West Bengal on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956. The death toll rose to 10,710 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported.