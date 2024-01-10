Home

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Directs TMC Leaders Not to Publicly Discuss Differences, Cracks Whip

Mamata Banerjee Directs TMC Leaders Not to Publicly Discuss Differences, Cracks Whip

Mamata Banerjee issues a strict directive to TMC leaders, prohibiting public discussions of internal differences, with potential disciplinary actions for disobedience.

CM of West bengal Mamta Banerjee

West Bengal: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ordered party leaders on Wednesday to avoid publicly discussing differences amid an ongoing internal battle between party elders and new generation leaders. She emphasized that any disobedience may result in disciplinary action.The directive was issued at a West Midnapore district unit organizational meeting.

Trending Now

CM Mamta Banerjee also emphasized that leaders’ public disputes will not be allowed and asked party members to take their complaints to the leadership directly. Attending the meeting, a top TMC official who wished to remain anonymous stated, “It was our party chief’s explicit directive that no one should voice their opinions in public. The party will not think twice to take disciplinary action against anyone who disobeys those directives.”

You may like to read

Rising Tension In TMC

During the meeting, TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi were present as Mamata Banerjee tasked them with the responsibility of forming a new panel of state spokespersons. Insiders from the party disclosed that the decision to appoint new spokespersons arose from the actions of Kunal Ghosh, the state general secretary and spokesperson, who is known to have a close association with Abhishek Banerjee. Ghosh has openly criticized senior party members.

Mamata Banerjee’s involvement comes in the midst of an internal conflict within the party, where veteran members aligned with her are in disagreement with the emerging leaders from the new generation, who are perceived to be close to Abhishek Banerjee.

Generational Divide Emerges Over Retirement Age

The recent controversy started in November when the chief minister advocated for showing respect to senior members and rejected the idea that older leaders should retire from active politics. Abhishek Banerjee, supporting the idea of a retirement age in politics, pointed to a decrease in work efficiency and productivity as individuals age. On Sunday, he dismissed reports of internal conflict with Mamata Banerjee, emphasizing the unity between the party’s established leaders and the emerging leaders from the new generation.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who is close to Abhishek, stated last month that there is no conflict between the old and the new, but the older leaders should recognize when to make way for the next generation. The party seems divided on the issue, as senior leaders are reluctant to embrace the concept of a maximum age limit proposed by Abhishek, while the younger members seek a greater role within the party.

The ongoing controversy recalls back to a two-year-old internal conflict within the TMC, pitting the established leadership against the younger faction.In January 2022, amid rumors of a alleged power struggle, Mamata Banerjee dissolved all national office-bearer committees, including the role of National General Secretary held by her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Following this, a new committee was established, and Abhishek was reinstated as the party’s national general secretary. Since then, Abhishek has not only risen in prominence within the party but is also widely regarded as the de facto second-in-command in the state’s ruling administration.

(Using Inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.