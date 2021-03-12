Kolkata: Two days after being injured in an alleged attack in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday was discharged from hospital with medica advice from doctors. Notably, she was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The development comes after the doctors in the hospital earlier in the day said that the chief minister was stable and her improvement is satisfactory. Also Read - Bengal Election 2021 March 12 Roundup: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Files Nomination From Nandigram; TMC to Release Manifesto on March 14

Mamata Banerjee slept well at night and is responding well to treatment, said doctors at the state-run SSKM hospital, where the TMC supremo was rushed to on Wednesday after being allegedly pushed by unknown people while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district.

"Our team reviewed her condition this morning. They cut open the temporary plaster on her left leg to see how the injury has healed. A few medical tests might also be conducted," a senior doctor told PTI.

The doctor also added that the swelling on her left ankle has subsided and she is feeling less pain in her neck, shoulder and waist.

“We generally advise patients with similar injuries as that of Banerjee at least three to four weeks of rest,” the doctor said. The 66-year-old chief minister will try out different kinds of wheelchairs soon.

The Trinamool Congress boss had suffered injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground following the alleged attack. She was undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block at SSKM Hospital.