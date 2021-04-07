Kolkata: The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging her recent speech was in violation of the model code of conduct. The poll panel has demanded a reply for the TMC supremo in 48 hours. Also Read - Mamata Didi Urging Muslim Voters To Support Her Shows Minority Votebank Slipping Out Her Grasp: PM Modi

The Election Commission took cognisance of a complaint filed by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi regarding Mamata Banerjee's April 3 speech in Hooghly's Tarakeshwar where, while addressing a public rally, she appealed to Muslim voters to 'not let their votes be split'.