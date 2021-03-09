Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the saffron camp, accusing the party of polarising the election. During her first address as a candidate from Nandigram, the West Bengal chief minister slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for calling her ‘outsider’ to the region. ‘I am not an outsider, no one fought for Nandigram except me,’ Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - 9 Dead In Railways Building Fire in Kolkata, 4 Firetenders Among Deceased

'I do not put money into people's pockets to get votes. I do politics with the good wishes of people … On 1st of April do an April fool of them', West Bengal CM said.