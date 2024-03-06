Home

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Makes BIG Announcement On Salary Hike Of Anganwadi And Asha Workers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Mamata Banerjee Makes BIG Announcement On Salary Hike Of Anganwadi And Asha Workers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

According to the CM, the salary of the Anganwadi workers will be increased by Rs. 750 while the salary of ICDS assistants or ICDS helpers will also increase by Rs 500 per month.

Mamata Banerjee Makes BIG Announcement On Salary Hike Of Anganwadi And Asha Workers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections [File Photo (PTI)]

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced an increase in the salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers. The Chief Minister took to her social media page to make the big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha Election that is expected to be held in April. ” The salaries of Asha workers have been increased by Rs 750 from April. They are our pride as they work very hard. They support us in all the bad times. I am happy to announce that the salaries of Anganwadi workers have also been increased by Rs 750 from April. The ICDS helpers get about Rs 6,000, their salaries will be increased by Rs 500 from April 1. I hope they do well in life. ‘Maa Maati Maanush’ government shall always be with the people.”

According to the CM, the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 750 per month. They used to get Rs 8,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be Rs 9,000. The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by Rs 500 per month, Banerjee said. They used to get Rs 6,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to Rs 6,500. The hikes will come into effect on April 1, the chief minister said.

The development came amid PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the state for inaugurating a slew of metro projects along with other engagements.

Earlier on Tuesday, she mocked PM Modi’s ‘guarantees’ to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said that they were nothing but inflated balloons.

Speaking at a government programme on Tuesday, Mamata said, “Remember, when the Bengal government gives a guarantee, it goes all out to fulfil it. However, similar promises and guarantees made by Delhi (Centre) are seldom met. The guarantees made by Delhi have no standing with the people. They are like gas balloons that are inflated and released into the aair before election. As soon as all votes are cast, all balloons go bust.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.