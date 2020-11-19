Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Thursday said that the people of West Bengal are with them and his party will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal polls. Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of misusing the administration, Babul said that if Mamata Banerjee is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. Also Read - Gupkar Alliance: Congress Gradually Inclining Towards Separatist Process, Says BJP Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma

"The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. I believe we will win elections with a majority of over 200 seats in Bengal," Babul Supriyo said.

The BJP in Bengal on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda will visit the state every month till the end of assembly elections. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May next year.

The two senior BJP leaders will visit the state separately every month to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. “Amit Shah and J P Nadda will visit the state separately every month till the assembly elections are over.

The dates are yet to be finalised. Their regular visits will energise the party workers,” Ghosh told reporters. Shah is likely to visit the state for two consecutive days a month and Nadda for three days, party sources said.

After catapulting the NDA to power following a stupendous performance by the BJP, the saffron party has made it clear that mission Bengal tops their next target. Shah, who missed campaigning in Bihar, made a two-day trip to Bengal starting November 5 to oversee BJPs preparedness for the state polls.

BJP president J P Nadda was scheduled to accompany Shah to Bengal, but his visit was canceled the night before. During the visit Shah met the family members of a BJP worker Madan Ghorai allegedly killed in judicial custody last month in Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district and hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged minority appeasement and deteriorating law and order,

He had also demanded a white paper on political killings in the state. The Bengal BJP chief also lashed out at the Congress-CPI (M) alliance, saying both the parties have been rejected by the people of the state long back.

“The people of West Bengal have given chances to the Congress, the CPI(M) and the TMC. All the three parties have failed to live up to the expectations of the masses, which will now be fulfilled by the BJP,” he said.