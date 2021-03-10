Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she was ‘pushed’ and ‘attacked’ during her visit to Nandigram where she filed her nomination for the upcoming elections today. However, eyewitnesses to the incident told news agency ANI that there was ‘no one near the door’ of the vehicle. Also Read - 4 Days After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ Security From Home Ministry

"There were four-five men who did it…See how it is swelling up…there were no security men around me…of course it is a conspiracy," Banerjee had said to the media.

Here's the twist.

Eyewitness Suman Maity, a resident of Medinipur said, “The CM came here with her hands joined, there was a huge public gathered around her. When she opened the door to enter her car it slammed against her and she got hurt in her neck and leg. That is all that happened. Nobody pushed her, the car was moving slowly”. Suman asserted that he was not associated with any party, just an individual among the crowd.

#WATCH Eyewitness Chitranjan Das who was present at Nandigram's Birulia where WB CM suffered injury says, "I was there, she (CM) was sitting inside her car but the door was open. The door closed after it touched a poster. Nobody pushed or hit…there was no one near the door." pic.twitter.com/2OeVHC0Vmy — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, another eyewitness Chitranjan Das who was also present at Nandigram’s Birulia where the chief minister suffered an injury, said, “I was there, she (Mamata Banerjee) was sitting inside her car but the door was open. The door closed after it touched a poster. Nobody pushed or hit…there was no one near the door.”

#WATCH Eyewitness, a student gives an account of incident that happened in Nandigram which CM Banerjee says was an attack on her Eyewitness Suman Maity: "When CM came here,public gathered around her,at the time she got hurt in her neck& leg, not pushed,car was moving slowly" pic.twitter.com/Xoe0Nct87p — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The Opposition has called the entire incident a “drama” to “gain sympathy” ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary called it ‘siyasi pakhand’ (political hypocrisy) sensing the tension in Nandigram, where her aide-turned-archrival Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from the BJP.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh said, “Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? A huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? 4 IPS officers are her security in-charge & must be suspended. Attackers don’t appear out of nowhere, they’ve to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy.”

At the same time, several other leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, and RJD leader Tejshwi Yadav have condemned the ‘attack’ wishing a speedy recovery to Banerjee.

Nandigram, the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted Banerjee to power in 2011, is all set to witness her once protegé Suvendu Adhikari taking on her on April 1, in the second of the eight phases of polling. Counting of votes in Bengal will be held on May 2.