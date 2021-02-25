Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday nearly fell down while driving an electric scooter in Howrah as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. However, she quickly regained her balance with support of her staff members and continued to drive again. The incident happened when she was travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna. Also Read - To Protest Petrol Price Hike, Mamata Banerjee Takes Electric Scooter To Office | VIDEO

Earlier in the day, she rode an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna and was seen sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

Holding a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road during the seven-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee nearly falls while driving an electric scooter in Howrah, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. She quickly regained her balance with support and continued to drive. She is travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/CnAsQYNhTP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Talking about her unique protest, Mamata Banerjee said she rode on an e-scooter to protest the manner in which petrol, diesel and LPG prices are rising.

“A middle-class household needs two LPG cylinders a month which they can’t afford now. Over 1 crore people in our state also depend on kerosene which they are not getting now,” she said.

However, after reaching Nabanna following a 45-minute ride, Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying, “We are protesting against the fuel price hike. The Modi government only makes false promises. They have done nothing to bring down fuel prices. You can see the difference in petrol prices when the Modi government came to power and now.”

Moreover, she added that the TMC will launch a protest against fuel price rise from Friday. “The BJP had promised free LPG connections to the people before coming to power and now they are hiking its price,” Banerjee said.

Alleging that PM Modi and Amit Shah are selling the country, Mamata said that they are selling the profit-making PSUs which is an anti-people, anti- woman, anti-youth, anti-farmer government.

Criticising the BJP government for renaming the Sardar Patel Stadium, popularly known as the Motera stadium, in Ahmedabad after PM Modi, Mamata said that the way they are changing the names of stadiums, who knows they might change the name of the country in the coming days.