West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday addressed a massive public rally at Nandigram, from where she will file her nomination for the upcoming polls tomorrow. Addressing a meeting of the Trinamool Congress party workers, Mamata Banerjee recited mantras (hymns) from a religious text, Chandipath. “I do Chandipath before stepping out every day,” said Mamata Banerjee adding, the BJP should not “play its Hindu card with me”. Also Read - Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Use of 'Jai Shree Ram' Slogan During West Bengal Polls

During her address, the Trinamool Congress responded to Adhikari’s ‘guest’ jibe against her and launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “I am an outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders. Those calling me an outsider in Nandigram are outsiders themselves.”

This was Banerjee’s first rally in Nandigram after TMC announced that she would contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from the particular constituency.