Kolkata: Asserting that she was not against democratic protests, TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its workers with inciting violence during protests against her government. She said action will be taken against those creating nuisance. "People were harassed and public properties vandalised and destroyed. You can't have goons and bombs brought in, in the name of protests. Remember, police and fringe elements cannot go together. No anti-social activity will get any cover under the garb of politics, the police will take action if that happens," Banerjee said.

"The police officers could have fired in the air, but they were very measured in their response. This cannot happen, you cannot book trains and bring people from other states to create a nuisance in Bengal," she added.

The BJP had on Tuesday organised the Nabanna Cholo rally to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal which took a violent turn after the protesters set a police van on fire. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, along with MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were detained while trying to visit Santragachi.

Mamata Banerjee had claimed that BJP had brought workers from other states for the protests. She also defended the police action against the protestors. “Since they don’t have numbers, they resorted to bombs and goondaism to create violence. I have never stopped democratic protests, you work in a democratic way, and no one will stop you. But in the name of andolan (agitation), you can’t get bombs and break heads. I pray for those who were injured, and hope they get well soon.”

Banerjee was addressing an administrative review meeting of Purba Medinipur.