Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced early summer vacation for all schools in the state. “Due to the searing summer and heatwave, the summer vacation has been announced early in the state. Government and private schools to go for summer vacation from 2nd May,” the West Bengal chief minister said.Also Read - Rising COVID Cases Evokes Fear of Fourth Wave: List of States That Mandated Wearing of Masks Recently

She stated that the move would also protect children from chances of contracting Covid-19, if there was a surge in infections in Bengal, as was the case in some other states. Also Read - New COVID Cases In Delhi, Mumbai Soar To Highest Levels Since February; PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting Today

“I will urge education minister Bratya Basu to announce May 2 as the date for the onset of summer vacations in schools, colleges and universities. Ask the private schools to implement this, too,” Banerjee said during an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat. She said that her office has received reports of several incidents falling ill due to the scorching heat. Also Read - Bengal Police Uses Water Canon To Disperse BJP Workers Protesting Against Govt, Party Terms it 'Death of Democracy'