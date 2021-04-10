Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Home Minister Amit Shah after CISF open fired at locals in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi resulting in five casualties. While addressing the media, the Trinamool Congress supremo said that the party has demanded Amit Shah’s resignation over the incident. “I will be going to Mathabhanga hospital tomorrow at 10 am and from there I will go to Alipurduar. I couldn’t go to Cooch Behar today due to Model Code of Conduct as polling is going on there,” Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - CISF Issues Clarification Over Cooch Behar Firing, Says Mob of 150 Attacked Troops, Action In Self Defence