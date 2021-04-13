Kolkata: On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, staged a dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata, as a mark of protest after the Election Commission (EC) imposed a ban on her for 24 hours from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm on April 12 till 8 pm on April 13. Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the venue. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee Stages Dharna in Kolkata to Protest EC's 24-Hour Campaign Ban

While sitting on the dharna , she is keeping herself busy by painting. According to an ANI report, Banerjee turned to paints and canvases and produced at least two paintings while sitting in her wheelchair. No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby as she sat alone at the spot engrossed in painting, as a crowd gathered to watch her in action.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paints & shows paintings as she sits on dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata, to protest against a 24-hour ban imposed by ECI on her from campaigning from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13 pic.twitter.com/CvKHxTB53d — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s penchant for poetry and painting is a common knowledge. In the past, several of her paintings have been sold for crores of rupees.

Why did EC ban her from campaigning?

The Election Commission on Monday banned Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours and said she had made “highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process”. The ban comes into force ahead of the fifth phase of Assembly polls in the state on April 17. The poll panel in its order condemned her statements “portent with serious law and order problems across the state (s)” and sternly warned her.

It advised her “to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force.”

How did political leaders react?

The All India Trinamool Congress shared a picture of TMC supremo at the dharna site with the hashtag, #BlackDayForDemocracy.

Mahua Moitra shared a picture of the CM sitting alone at the dharna, with a tweet that read,”But you who walk facing the sun, what images drawn on the earth can hold you?

But you who walk facing the sun, what images drawn on the earth can hold you? pic.twitter.com/uPfQJFyNCG — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 13, 2021

Previously, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien called the EC’s move a ‘black day for democracy’. Coming down heavily on the EC, TMC national vice-president Yashwant Sinha said every institution of democracy has been compromised.

Abhijit Banerjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress leader, said, “Banning Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the next 24 hours while ignoring hate speeches of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders is nothing but a naked display of favouritism by the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik also slammed EC over the decision. “This is not right. It is inappropriate to ban a leader like Mamata Banerjee that too from campaigning for her own party. The decision appeared to be politically motivated. I appeal the EC to withdraw the ban as soon as possible,” Malik told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Zafar Islam said the Commission took the right step. He also said people are fed up with Mamata Banerjee’s government and want a change.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

