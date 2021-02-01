West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Modi government over the Union Budget 2021, calling it ‘anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country’ budget. “What kind of budget is this?… Fake budget. Anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country budget,” Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - Liquor to Become Costlier After New Tax in Budget 2021? Deets Inside

While addressing a public rally in North Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "They have increased the price of petrol and diesel. Cess is taken away by the central government, the state government gets nothing. Farmers will be affected by this petrol and diesel price hike. They are hiking fuel prices continuously. They promised to give you Rs 15 lakh, they gave nothing."

The CM also slammed the Centre saying, "BSNL, Rail, Air India and PSUs have been privatised. Jobs are not secure. The jobs in state government are all secure. I asked West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, how the budget was? He said 'disguised, camouflaged budget to deceive the people'."

Lauching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mamata Banerjee further said, “The BJP is giving business to a section of people. Before the election, they promised to reopen seven tea gardens, did they? They only make fake promises. You only spread lies.”

“We have already made roads in North Bengal. We are helping with the Asian Highway connecting with neighbouring countries. What will you do with Kolkata-Siliguri road? You made an airport in Assam operational, why can’t you make the Coochbehar airport operational? If you don’t do it, I will do it. I don’t believe in politics of differentiation,” she added.

Speaking on the farmer laws, she said, “They want to make roads ahead of polls. Go and give this money to farmers and repeal the farm laws. No need to make rural roads, I will myself make it.”

On the paperless budget, she said, “They will hide the budget with the help of IT Malpuas (she meant BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya). They have sold the nation. I urge you all, sell them (BJP). You are hiring charter planes to take people to Delhi to join you all.”